‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Shares Her ‘Stunning’ Bikini Photo After Kailyn Lowry Diss

David Eason’s “stunning” bikini photo of wife Jenelle Evans appears to be another jab at her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry.

After Lowry was called “stunning” in a headline about her family beach vacation photos, Eason took to Instagram Story with a nasty message about her imposed over a screenshot of the article.

“I’m sorry, but there is nothing stunning about being overweight,” he wrote. “How about promoting a healthy lifestyle instead of making it seem okay to be” before getting cut off.

📍Puerto Rico ‘16, St. Thomas ‘17, Jamaica ‘18, Mexico ‘19 🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/i1eHajK6Gk — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 23, 2019

Soon after, Lowry took to Twitter with a lighthearted reaction to the jab.

“I can change my body. He can’t change who he is,” alongside a salsa dancing and peace sign emoji.

I can change my body. He can’t change who he is ✌🏼💃🏼 https://t.co/E9TjAQKssz — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 24, 2019

But Eason wasn’t done, dragging his wife into the fray by posting a racy shot of her showing off her booty in a cheeky bikini.

“This is what you call ‘stunning,’” he wrote on his Instagram Story, sharing the photo as its own post with a similar caption: “Now this is what you would call ‘stunning in a bikini’! My wife is the absolute most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life.”

Evans’ appeared to endorse her husband’s gushing, sharing the photo on her own Instagram Story and asking fans to follow him on his new account.

The couple’s takedown of Lowry came soon after they were rumored to be going through a rough patch, with Evans changing her relationship status on Facebook status to “Single [as f—]” and her status to “separated.”

“They are fighting,” the source told Us Weekly in February, adding that “they aren’t broken up.”

Another added to the publication, “What else is new? David and Jenelle are always fighting, he won’t come home for days at a time. I would be surprised if they weren’t fighting. Now that would be shocking.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/David Eason