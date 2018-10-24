‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Caught Screaming at His Kids

Teen Mom 2 producers continue to have a problem with David Eason, as Jenelle Evans’ husband exploded on camera crews and his own children alike during Monday’s episode of the MTV show.

When Eason and Evans took their kids — Kaiser, 8, Jace, 3, Maryssa, 9, and Ensley, 1, to a mountain getaway to celebrate Evans’ 26th birthday, things started off well, but quickly devolved when too much fun kept the kids awake late the night before the family had to make the drive home.

“These kids are f—king driving me nuts,” Eason screamed in front of the children.

Getting into the car to leave, Eason tried to shut off the cameras filming for the show because he didn’t know why they were being filmed in that moment.

“We’re going home because you don’t know how to f—ing act right,” he told the kids. “You happy now? You better be. ‘Cause this is how it’s gonna go from now on when you don’t act right. Take your a— to the house.”

Soon after the scene was filmed, MTV announced that the network would no longer be filming with Eason due to a homophobic Twitter rant he went on in February.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Since then, Evans’ future with the MTV show has been called into question, especially when she refused to attend the group taping for this season’s reunion episode in May. She later filmed a segment with host Dr. Drew Pinsky at her home.

After hearing reports of a fight breaking out between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus at the reunion, Evans took to Twitter to defend her absence.

“So glad I stayed home from [NYC] this weekend with my babies. Too much drama! [Called It]” she wrote.

“Girrrrl you stayed home because your homophobic husband wasn’t welcome… don’t lie [shrug emoji],” one user responded.

Evans \retweeted the comment, adding, “Exactly…. and ?! [Laughing emoji] too much drama for us. I could have paid for his ticket and been petty and brought him but I heard a great quote the other day. ‘Do not go anywhere that makes you feel uncomfortable.’ Simple as that [praise emoji].”

She soon doubled down, writing, “[Laughing my f—ing a— off], I have nothing to prove to anyone so [I don’t give a f—] what you think or how you perceive me or my life anymore.”

