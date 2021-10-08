‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Defends Using F-Word in Front of 4-Year-Old Daughter Ensley

Jenelle Evans is defending herself after saying the F-word in front of 4-year-old daughter Ensley in a TikTok she posted Thursday. The former Teen Mom 2 star received criticism after posting the video in which she mouths the TikTok sound, “My personality is like, ‘I don’t give a f—,’ But my anxiety is like, ‘I do.’” Meanwhile, Ensley can be seen the entire video looking over her mom’s shoulder at the camera.

The former reality personality then posted a message to her Instagram Story addressed to “all the mom-shamers,” noting, “Ensley knows that’s a bad word and she is not allowed to say it.” Evans, who also is mom to sons Jace, 12, and Kaiser, 7, with Andrew Lewis and Nathan Griffith, respectively, clapped back earlier this week after one TikTok user guessed she was pregnant after she posted a video in her bikini.

“Y’all always comment something ignorant,” the YouTube personality captioned a video of herself lip synching, “That’s what a natural body look like. And if you don’t like it, close your eyes and don’t open them again. Next time you breathe, don’t.” Evans had a similar response in July, when denying she was expecting, joking she was “just fat.”

In September, she took to Twitter to reveal she had been focusing on “eating healthier” and was seeing results. “Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out!” she wrote at the time. “Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion.”

Evans is unlikely to get pregnant in the future after undergoing tubal ligation surgery and having one of her ovaries removed in April 2019. “I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which lead to ultrasounds then lead to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good.” She continued that she never would have known what was going on without undergoing the procedure, adding, “In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”