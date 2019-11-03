‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Seeking Full Custody of Daughter Amid Divorce

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans announced earlier this week that she is officially divorcing her husband, David Eason. She broke the news in a lengthy Instagram, admitting that she “needs to make changes.” Now it seems that one of those changes includes attempting to take full custody of the daughter they share.

While the divorce is being finalized, Evans has been taking care of two-year-old Ensley. According to TMZ’s sources, she hopes to make custody of her permanent.

“Our sources say Jenelle doesn’t intend to keep Ensley away from David. We’re told she acknowledges he’s a good dad and loves his daughter, so she wants them to have contact,” the outlet reports.

Evans reportedly believes she’s a more fit parent than Eason, who does have a controversial history. Earlier this year, he was in hot water after he admitting to killing their family dog after it nipped at Ensley.

He has also played the role of stepfather to Evans’ two other children since the couple got married in 2017. It’s assumed that Evans will have sole custody of them following the divorce.

Evans detailed the separation from Eason in her Instagram post and also on Twitter on Thursday.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” the 27-year-old wrote. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans has been silent on social media since making the announcement, although she did mysteriously post a short video of what appeared to be a lamp on her Instagram Story late Saturday night.