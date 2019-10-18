‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Ex, Nathan Griffith, Reportedly Found ‘Unconscious’ in Car Prior to DUI Arrest

Nathan Griffith was allegedly passed out drunk in his car when police arrested former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ ex-fiancé outside of a grocery store in Cary, North Carolina Thursday, Radar Online reports. After the outlet broke the news Friday that Griffith had been arrested on suspicion of DUI, the Cary Police Department offered additional details on the incident.

After receiving a call just prior to 5:30 p.m. about Griffith sleeping in his car, Sergeant Mike Ring told Radar, “He was found unconscious in the parking lot of grocery store Harris Teeter. His car was running. The fire department notified us when they realized it wasn’t medical, it was impairment.”

Griffith then allegedly failed a series of field sobriety tests, including horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn, and one-leg stand, having refused to take a breathalyzer.

“He was impaired,” the officer added. “Empty alcohol containers were found in the car. No drugs were found at the scene.”

Griffith’s arrest comes amid a tense custody battle with Evans, but isn’t the first time the MTV personality has gotten in trouble with the law. He was first arrested in April 2014 for driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, driving on the wrong side of the road and giving a false name and address to officers, according to Radar, and was sentenced to 47 days in jail at the time.

Over the past couple years, Griffith has been pressing for custody of his 5-year-old son, Kaiser, whom he shares with Evans, alleging that her husband David Eason is abusive to the young boy. Griffith’s mother has corroborated his accusations, admitting on a Teen Mom 2 reunion that she called in Child Protective Services after allegedly finding bruises on the little boy Kaiser claimed Eason had caused.

Evans and Eason did lose custody of their collective four children over the summer while CPS and police investigated Eason’s admission that he shot and killed the family’s French bulldog, but ultimately a judge ruled that normal custody would be restored to the pair. Following the ruling, Griffith spoke out on social media about his worry for his son.

“I’ve calmed down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment,” he tweeted alongside a link to a judicial website. “I’m not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit here to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge’s name is Pauline Hankins. TY [Team Griffith].”

Photo credit: MTV