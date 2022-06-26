'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans' Ex Arrested for Alleged Theft and Criminal Conspiracy

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans' ex is facing some serious legal trouble. InTouch Weekly reported that Evans' ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp was arrested for theft in Pennsylvania in June. He was subsequently charged with theft and criminal conspiracy.

Delp was reportedly arrested on June 11 in Allegheny County in Pennsylvania. At the time of his arrest, he was charged with one count of misdemeanor theft and one count of criminal conspiracy. Although, the criminal conspiracy charge was later dropped. There have been few other details released about the situation, including Delp's alleged crime. It is also unclear if he has entered a plea on the misdemeanor theft charge.

Evans and Delp began dating in 2010 before splitting two years later. They would go on to have an on-again, off-again relationship until 2016. Over the years, Delp has had multiple issues with the law and those troubles have even been featured on Teen Mom 2. In October 2010, both Delp and Evans were arrested for breaking and entering and drug possession in North Carolina. Those charges were later dropped, per InTouch Weekly. Delp was also arrested on drug charges in 2011 in Baltimore.

In January 2018, Delp was once again arrested on drug-related issues. The former reality star was arrested and charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver, possession of substances of methamphetamine, waste in the manufacture of methamphetamine, and possession and prohibited acts. Delp stayed in jail until August 2018, at which point he accepted a plea deal that required him to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional facility in Allegheny County.

Delp also got into trouble in 2020 on more than one occasion. After being released in February 2020 from the aforementioned charges, he was arrested only a week later. He was arrested due to an outstanding warrant for jumping bail. The Ashley's Reality Roundup noted that Delp was supposed to stay in Pennsylvania after his release. But, after he visited his hometown in New Jersey, he was placed under arrest and had to post bail to the tune of $25,000. In October of 2020, Delp was arrested for a violation of his parole. He spent five months in jail before being released in March 2021.