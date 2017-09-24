Jenelle Evans Reveals New Wedding Photo

Jenelle Evans and David Eason tied the knot on Saturday in an outdoor wedding in Riegelwood, North Carolina.

The newlyweds did not waste time posting photos from their special day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Teen Mom 2 cast member took to Twitter on Sunday to share a new wedding photo from their ceremony, which took place under a flower canopy.

In the snap, the couple is seen sealing their vows with a kiss while Evans wears a white lace dress with a veil and Eason dresses in a white dinner jacket.

The mother of three and Eason got engaged in February, just weeks after the pair welcomed their first child together, 9-month-old daughter Ensley Jolie.

Evans has said on the MTV show that her mother, Barbara, would not be invited to the nuptials amid their custody battle for Jace.

Barbara told PEOPLE in July that her daughter “excludes us out of her life.”

“She’s been saying she’s having her wedding, running around with her family of friends, but you know what she says? ‘My mother Barbara is not invited,” the 64-year-old said. “She’s not inviting me to her own wedding. It’s very painful.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!