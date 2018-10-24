Jenelle Evans Claims Husband David Eason Receives Death Threats Over Mom-Shaming ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star

Jenelle Evans is coming after fans sending death threats to her husband.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Live Friday to defend husband David Eason, slamming haters who allegedly sent threats his way after he criticized co-star Leah Messer’s parenting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He commented on some cheerleading makeup and you guys are sending him death threats,” Evans said. “Do you understand how wrong that is?”

The reality star then took shots at Messer for criticizing Eason.

“He doesn’t hate Leah, but when you go on someone’s podcast talking pure sh—, and go on Snapchat talking pure sh—, people don’t forget that Leah,” she said. “So David just decided to comment on it. No, he didn’t have to go on her Instagram and comment on it but, you know what, he did, so what you gonna do about it?”

According to The Ashley, Eason, who was fired from the show after posting a homophobic rant on social media, left a couple parent-shaming comments on Messer’s photo of her daughter Aleeah wearing makeup at a cheer competition.

“I can’t believe Cory would allow her to wear that much makeup on her face,” David wrote in the comment section of Leah’s photo.

When one of Leah’s followers called Eason out for criticizing another dad, Messer’s ex Corey Simms, David implied that disregarded what Corey would want.

“No, she just probably didn’t ask him if it was OK first,” David wrote. “I doubt he would allow that.”

After the drama went down on Instagram, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry gave her two cents on the situation.

“David, take that energy you have on [Instagram] & put it towards something else like…. your own kids…” she wrote while retweeting a link to the article.

Eason replied to her comment with his own sarcastic commentary.

“I’m too busy putting my energy into spending Jenelles money and only paying attention to the golden children while the others starve! It’s also takes a lot of energy to stalk all y’alls pages like I do. Why do you have to be so much better?! You force us to lash out!” he wrote.

This is not the first time Messer and Eason have been at odds with each other; back in February when Eason was booted from the show for a homophobic rant (and refusal to apologize for it), Messer spoke out about MTV’s decision, praising the network for severing ties with him.

“I am disgusted by the recent statements made by David Eason and support MTV’s decision to fire him 100 percent,” Messer told Us Weekly at the time. “This ignorance cannot be tolerated and I refuse to be associated with hatred of any kind. I stand in solidarity with my friends and family in the LGBTQ community and applaud MTV for their quick and decisive action.”

And Lowry, too, has had beef with Eason following an incident during Teen Mom taping to which she claims Eason brought a knife.

“David should have been fired after bringing a knife to set and popping balloons with it,” Lowry told Us Weekly in February, referring to previous allegations that Eason had pulled out a knife during the taping of the Teen Mom end of the year special, which Evans downplayed as frustrated balloon popping after being turned away from the bar.

“Glad MTV finally did what was necessary,” Lowry added.