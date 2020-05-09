'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Credits 'Privacy' Making Her Relationship With David Eason 'Better Than Ever'

✖

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently took part in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, and revealed that she and husband David Eason are "doing better than ever." She credited her newfound privacy with helping to repair their relationship after she quit the MTV series. Evans announced plans to divorce Eason in late October 2019, but they reunited in Match and Evans has since lost contact with MTV.

"We are doing better than ever," Evans wrote to a fan on Wednesday, reports InTouch Weekly. "I think being off the show and getting some privacy helped sort out a lot of things in my life, including the relationship with my mom." She shared the message the same day Evans posted photos fro m a recent photoshoot with Eason. "I don't care what they say, I love you no matter what. Here's to new beginnings," she captioned the photos.

Evans and Eason's tumultuous marriage appeared to be over last year. In April 2019, Evans shot their family dog when it nipped at their daughter Ensley. The incident resulted in the couple temporarily losing custody of their children and MTV fired her from Teen Mom 2. In October 2019, Evans announced plans to file for divorce and moved to the Nashville area with her children. However, in March, Eason and Evans reunited.

"I was very unhappy," Evans told InTouch Weekly after their reunion. "We didn't get along and we were always mean/angry towards each other. We called each other names and never wanted to spend time together. I told him if we were to ever work out our marriage a lot of things would have to change." She later said the two talked "about preventing an argument before it blows up into something more."

Before reuniting with Eason, it seemed possible she could return to MTV and Teen Mom 2. In a February interview with PopCulture.com, Eason said the network was "iffy" about bringing her back before her contract expired in April. However, since reuniting with Eason, she has lost contact with MTV and is no longer tied to the network.

"After moving back … my old producer hasn’t really talked to me since," she told InTouch Weekly. "I do not care what MTV or the public has to say about it,” she explained. “I will move on with my life with or without MTV."

The former reality star also told the magazine it was her idea to get back with Eason after realizing they "got married for a reason." "David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my best friend," she said. "I just couldn’t imagine my life without him. I felt like I gave up on him, but he never gave up on me."