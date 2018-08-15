‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Cleared in Child Abuse Investigation

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been cleared of criminal allegations made against her in a child abuse investigation, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The investigation began when the father of Evans’ 3-year-old son Kaiser, Nathan Griffith, accused his ex’s new husband David Eason of causing bruises found on his son. Eason has been accused of abusing both Evans and her sons by Griffith and Jenelle’s mom Barbara Evans a number of times over the course of their relationship, but has denied it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reported Wednesday that law enforcement sources said social workers from the Department of Social Services visited the family’s home last month and determined there was no abuse. How the social workers determined this though has not been released yet.

Since then, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has cleared both Jenelle and Eason of wrongdoing.

Griffith’s attempt to gain full custody of his son is still ongoing, despite the criminal investigation coming to a close. The filing came the day after Jenelle was seen pulling a gun on another driver during a road rage incident with her 8-year-old son Jace in the front seat in an episode of the MTV reality series.

In the filing, he pinned his argument on the shocking road rage incident, but also alleged that Eason was known to be “a violent person” who is a danger to the children in the house, and cited Jenelle’s past of substance abuse as reasons the children should be removed from their custody. Jenelle did admit earlier this year that she was the subject of another social services investigation after she tested positive for THC immediately after giving birth to her 1-year-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with Eason.

Jenelle has denied the allegations of abuse a number of times in the past, and recently slammed Griffith for his desire for custody on Twitter.

“If you’re so ‘concerned’ about your son why haven’t you called him to see how he’s been lately? Oh yeah, you don’t care. [facepalm emoji] Silly me, I forgot,” she wrote earlier this month. “Oh wait, you’ve never called him. [tears of joy emoji] That would be giving you credit you don’t deserve.”

Eason’s mom also came to his defense this week after Barbara claimed on the Teen Mom 2 reunion show that he is controlling and abusive to both her daughter and grandchildren. She also shockingly claimed that she fears one day he will kill her.

“I don’t like to comment on all of this because someone will be there to tell me they know more than I do about my own son!” Mary Jo Eason told The Hollywood Gossip Wednesday, adding, “My son does not beat Jenelle or boss her around! He doesn’t beat the children!”

She also addressed Barbara directly, saying, “Barb you know he doesn’t! Tell the truth and shame the devil! You should be trying to help your daughter and her family.”

Part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV