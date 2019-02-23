‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Calls Daughter ‘Momma’s Girl’ Amid David Eason Separation

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans returned to Instagram Thursday amid her relationship drama and separation from husband David Eason to share an adorable photo of her with 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

The photo shows Ensley cuddling up to Evans’ shoulder, with a cup in her arms. “Momma’s Girl,” Evans wrote in the caption, alongside a smiling face with hearts emoji.

This was Evans’ first post since she shared a gallery of photos of Ensley and 4-year-old son Kaiser at a playground. Eason was nowhere to be seen in the photos.

Eason also recently shared a photo with Ensley on Facebook, calling her the “love of my life” during Ensley’s first trip on an airplane. The photo confused fans, since Evans shared a photo of Ensley with her on Instagram that same day, forcing Eason to admit the photo was a week-old when he posted it.

Rumors of the two breaking up were sparked by the couple’s strange social media activity. Last weekend, Evans suddenly changed her Facebook profile photo to a solo image, adding “Single AF” in the caption. She also changed her relationship status to “separated” and posted screenshots of break-up songs she was listening to on her Instagram. Story. Then, Eason changed his relationship status to “single” and shared a photo of himself with a gun, calling it his “ride or die.”

A source told Us Weekly that the couple “are fighting” and Eason “hasn’t been home,” but the couple have not broken up.

“What else is new? David and Jenelle are always fighting, he won’t come home for days at a time,” the source said. “I would be surprised if they weren’t fighting. Now that would be shocking.”

The couple married in 2017 and have had a tumultuous relationship. In October 2018, Evans called 911, accusing Eason of domestic violence. But after the call was released and made headlines at the time, Evans called it a “drunk misunderstanding.” Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, has also accused Eason of abusing his son.

The fallout from the 911 call has played out on this season of Teen Mom 2. In one scene, Evans’ mother Barbara told producers that she believes Eason is hurting her daughter.

“I think he’s hurting her. I can see it. It’s a domestic violence thing, and he’s keeping her like a prisoner,” Barbara said. “She can’t even leave the house.”

Barbara said she told her daughter, “It’s not his show; it’s your show. He’s not even working, and what are you gonna do if you lose the show? I said, ‘You’re gonna lose everything you have.’ She’s gonna be homeless.”

“Maybe she needs to lose everything,” Barbara later theorized. “Maybe if she loses everything, she can walk away from him.”

Eason has also been barred from appearing on Teen Mom 2, since he was fired for homophobic rants online. Recent Teen Mom 2 episodes showed Evans refusing to be filmed without him.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.