'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans Boosts Baseless Italy Election Fraud Conspiracy

Teen Mom 2 veteran Jenelle Evans boosted an election fraud conspiracy theory ––which USA Today has determined to be baseless –– on her Instagram story. On Tuesday, the star shared a snowy post with the hashtag "ItalyDidIt." The hashtag was created in response to a conspiracy theory surrounding the 2020 U.S. Presidential election deemed "ItalyGate."

The new theory asserts that the doubly impeached U.S. President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden due to interference from the Rome Embassy. In a new viral video on Facebook, found on pages like Conversation Controversy and Trump Train News media, former lobbyist and current chair of Nations in Action Maria Strollo Zack explains how the democratic process was supposedly taken. "The theft of the election was orchestrated in the Rome Embassy, on the second floor of Via Veneto, by an employee, Stefano Serafini, foreign service officer of over 20 years," she said. "Stefano Serafini coordinated with a General Claudio Graziano."

She continued, "General Graziano is on the board of Leonardo — the defense contractor, Leonardo SPA," Strollo Zack continued. "Leonardo used their military satellite uplink to load the software and transfer it over to change the votes from Trump to Biden."

She also claimed in the almost hour long video that recent arrests of employees at Leonardo were in relation to the scheme. Additionally, she says former President Barack Obama, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, and the CIA were all behind the plot. Another 13 minute video made the rounds on social media featuring retired CIA station chief Bradley Johnson, who shared a similar version of the same baseless theory about election servers in Frankfurt, Germany. "The U.S. elections were changed, the results were changed in those five or six key states, then all of those voting machines were hooked up to the internet," he said. "The internet then was used to download that information to these famous servers in Germany."

"So from there, those were uploaded and sent to Rome, and this is where this took place," he added. "Once they created all the new data and manipulated all the data that was there, they sent these new numbers back up through this military satellite (...) and back down to all the machines here in the United States in those five or six states." When asked for proof, Johnson told USA Today, "it’s clear from Italian newspapers this is going on." Though he provided no other proof.