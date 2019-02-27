‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Seemingly Back With David Eason

Jenelle Evans and David Eason may still be together after all.

The Teen Mom 2 star seemingly put rumors of her separation from her husband after posting a new clip of the pair hanging out to her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Evans put the rumors to rest when she showed a video as she impatiently waited for Eason to open the gate to their home. In the quick clip, she can be heard telling the former Teen Mom cast member to hurry up, as first reported by InTouch.

The new video comes a few days since Evans sparked rumors that she had ended her controversial marriage to Eason when she posted a photo on her Facebook with the caption “Single AF.”

She further added to the rumors when she updated her relationship status on the site to “separated.” However, at the time reps for the couple said the two were still together.

Evans and Eason’s relationship has been through major ups and downs recently, as the couple relives the drama of an altercation they had last fall, currently airing in new episodes of the MTV reality series.

After their drunken altercation, which ended with Evans having to be checked in the hospital, the reality star opened up about what happened.

“We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something… I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together,” she told Us Weekly. “And right after it happened, we filmed about it and I was open and honest.”

“I totally understand that. I was like, dude, I was drunk and when I get drunk, sometimes, I cry for no reason. I mean I was hurt, I’m not gonna lie about that,” Evans continued. “Yeah, I hurt my shoulder. But I went to the doctor afterwards and it’s just a sprain and I was fine.”

Eason was also previously kicked off the series after posting a homophobic rant in which he called gay people “dogs.”

While her relationship status appears to be intact, her status on the MTV series might be up for debate.

“This will probably be my last season because I realize I don’t need MTV,” she told her mother during a recent episode. “I need myself. Because I’m the only one that’s important here. This show is not important.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.