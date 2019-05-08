‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Friend, Co-Star Briana DeJesus Has Just One Word About Her Firing

Briana DeJesus may have stayed close with Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans through a lot, but even the controversial personality’s friend had little to say after MTV announced Tuesday that Evans would no longer be appearing on the series.

After Evans’ husband, David Eason, admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French Bulldog last week, MTV said in statement to Us Weekly Tuesday, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Following the big news, DeJesus took to Twitter with a one word tweet, writing, “Wow.”

Prior to Evans’ firing, DeJesus said she was “very disturbed” about Nugget being killed, despite Eason’s attempted justification that the dog nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

“I am very disturbed to hear about the alleged dog incident,” DeJesus told Radar Online last week. “I don’t care who you are, but hurting animals is not OK and my heart is breaking over this.”

“I have been in communication with Jenelle a ton lately and I know there is a lot of pressure on her because of her wanting to keep her family intact and wanting to keep her career/job on the show in tact as well,” DeJesus continued. “I support her in every way I can, and she knows that I am here for her however she needs.”

In the end, DeJesus pointed out that Evans would likely be connected to Eason in some way or another due to the daughter they share.

“I do believe at the end of the day Jenelle is going to be connected to him regardless of what may come because of their daughter Ensley,” she reasoned. “I know she wants her family and I am here for her in any way she needs me as she attempts to figure out her next steps.”

Despite DeJesus’ initial statements about the situation, her one-word response to Evans’ firing struck many fans as her siding with Evans.

You’re next for backing child and animal abusers. — Rae.K. (@MrsRaeK) May 7, 2019

Maybe don’t back dog killers and racist’s Bri? There’s a whole lot of people who know a right decision was made and that her kids can now be saved hopefully too. You’ve chosen to associate with what’s morally completely reprehensible and will be remembered for that. — Greenwalls4life (@Codybfan87) May 7, 2019

I can’t believe you’d STILL stand behind her. He beat the dog to death and then shot it. It’d be smart if you to cut all ties. But you wont. — Jenna (@jennapaul09) May 8, 2019

