Javi Marroquin Spotted on Dating App Right After Briana DeJesus Split

Teen Mom 2 suitor Javi Marroquin has apparently moved on from girlfriend Briana DeJesus.

The reality TV personality has been spotted on the dating app Bumble, just days after his public, messy split from DeJesus. A reddit user took a screenshot of the profile, which listed the 24-year-old as an active member of the military and alumna of Central Catholic High School.

His profile emerged after his breakup in January with Teen Mom 2 cast member DeJesus, who claimed they split because she was not ready to move in with him or get married, and because he rejected her plans for plastic surgery.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

According to Marroquin, “the surgery itself wasn’t an issue,” but rather their long-distance relationship, which neither wanted to fix by moving.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

Rumors swirled that the couple may have reunited when he flew to Florida to be with DeJesus to help her recover from her surgeries. But when he left right after the procedures, fans assumed it was because another ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Devoin Austin, also came for the surgery.

Despite the DeJesus drama, Marroquin said the dating profile does not mean he is moving on to a new relationship.

“I had that account a long time ago [and] just never deleted it,” he told Radar Online. “I don’t have the app anymore.”

But after thinking it over, Marroquin said he might give it a try, adding, “I should go back on.”

Prior to Marroquin’s relationship with DeJesus, he was previously married to Teen Mom 2 castmate Kailyn Lowry, with whom he shares 4-year-old son Lincoln.