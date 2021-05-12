'Teen Mom 2': Jade Cline Makes Major Life Change

✖

On Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline reached a major milestone. During the episode, Cline found a new home for herself and her daughter, Kloie. But, the move wasn't without its fair share of drama.

At the top of the episode, Cline explained to her ex, Sean, with whom she shares Kloie, that she wants to move out of the city. She also told Sean that she was happy about their co-parenting situation, as he has been more involved in their daughter's life as of late. While Cline was excited about the prospect of moving to the suburbs, Sean did lament his own living situation, telling the camera that he's living in an extended stay hotel and that he would like to eventually find a bigger place for himself and his daughter. However, he did say that he was also feeling good about his co-parenting relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

It wasn't before long that Cline found herself a place in the suburbs that she wanted to call home. She later traveled to the location but experienced a literal bump in the road as her car nearly got stuck as she attempted to pull into the driveway. The reality star even quipped that it wasn't a good omen for her moving day. Once she signed the paperwork for the lease of her new house, she left in order to start packing up her belongings at her old residence. Although, the property manager called Cline to let her know that she did not give him enough cash to cover the cost of the rent. So, Cline's moving plans were, unfortunately, delayed as she had to head to the bank to receive the adequate funds.

By the time she got back to her old place, she was frustrated by how the day's events were unfolding. At one point, she even asked the production team to leave the building as she, her parents, and Sean, moved the furniture into the moving truck. Cline explained that she was getting annoyed by the whole move and that she did not want to be filmed amid the stressful situation. Even though the situation proved to be a bit of a difficult one for Cline and her family, it is nice to see that she's in a very good place when it comes to both her living situation and her co-parenting relationship with Sean. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.