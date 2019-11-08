‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline Earns Backlash, Comparisons to Farrah Abraham for Instagram Adult Toy Giveaway

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline earned the ire of some Instagram users with her latest sponsored post. The MTV reality star posted a giveaway for Vush vibrators, along with a discount code to buy them, on Thursday. The post earned thousands of comments earned more than a thousand comments from fans, including one who compared her to Farrah Abraham.

The post on Thursday was a follow-up to one she shared on Tuesday, when she announced her partnership with Vush.

“Hey guys! I’ll be partnering with [Vush] this week to put together an amazing giveaway bundle to one of my followers! Stay tuned! Will be posting the giveaway and how to enter this week on my page,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Cline (@jadecline_) on Nov 7, 2019 at 2:54pm PST

Since she shut off the comments on the post announcing the deal, her Thursday post was the first opportunity for fans to react.

“The next Farrah,” one person wrote, adding a tears of joy emoji.

“Y’all really have to come up with better insults,” Cline replied.

“I actually thought u were one of the good moms…” one fan wrote in another comment.

“Wtf! Another Farrah in the making!” another wrote.

There were plenty other defenders though.

“Why is any grown woman hating on this? Get f– because clearly your sex life is s– if you make fun of her for this lol,” one wrote.

“People act like they have never seen a sex toy before,” another chimed in.

Cline previously starred on MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, but was promoted to Teen Mom 2 to replace Jenelle Evans for the season.

In an interview with PopCulture.com in September, Cline advised mothers to brush off mommy-shamers online.

“Don’t second guess yourself,” she said. “Always put your child first and ignore any mom-shamers… You know what’s best for your kid.”

She later added, “Opinions are just like a—holes. Everyone has them and most of them stink.”

Cline, who shares 2-year-old daughter Kloie with ex Sean Austin, has a dramatic story unfolding in Teen Mom 2 now. In the most recent episode, her mother, Christy Smith, was arrested on meth possession charges in Indiana. Smith called Cline, asking her to help bail her out. Eventually, Cline agreed to pay the $500 bail. Cline’s step-father, Michael Smith, and Smith were both arrested in May.

“It hurts because I’ve grown up and I haven’t had my mom there,” Cline said during the Teen Mom OG reunion. “My heart was hurting because my real dad committed suicide when I was 6 months old. I feel like my real dad never loved me enough to stay and now I feel like, even when I have a second chance at a father, I feel like he never loved me enough to stay clean.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.