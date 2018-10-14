‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud Erupts Between Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom 2 cast members Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry are going at it on social media and in the press.

It’s unclear what exactly caused the two MTV personalities to bump heads this time, but the feud reached the public eye on Tuesday. Evans wrote about Lowry in her Instagram Story an referring to some perceived slight.

“Dam Kail when the f— you going to stop writing about me and my family?!” Evans wrote. “Don’t get mad when the same happens to you.”

Radar Online reports that Evans also took shots ar Lowry on other social media channels, as well. She apparently accused Lowry of being jealous of others’ life situations.

“I really hope you’re reconnecting with your mom because you f—ing need it,” Evans allegedly wrote about Lowry. “You need someone to love you so you can stop fantasizing about other’s lives and putting others down because you don’t have the life you want. Sorry. Hope you find some peace and happiness.”

Lowry has responded to Evans’ message in a comment to Radar. She urged her co-star to “calm down” and deal with whatever is happening in her own life.

“I’m flattered she’s so bothered by me,” Lowry said, adding that she was kidding. “She’s gotta calm down. Out of everyone she’s only bothered by me… and I’m not even writing about her. Jenelle only makes a big deal about me when something else is going on underneath it all. [Laughing out loud].”

The two have been badgering each other on social media several times in the past few months. Notably, Evans took offense to comments made by Lowry on a podcast and took to Twitter to vent her frustrations.

“Soooo it’s ok to constantly talk about me on their podcast tho? Don’t you have any other topics than me?!” Evans wrote. “Articles are always written talking s— about me. Don’t blame her tho… She’s just always trying to remain relevant.”

Lowery responded, “Jenelle, unblock me and say it to me. We only talk about the crazy s— you do that makes headlines. You’re not actually interesting. Maybe on the way home tomorrow I can pull over on the side of the road with my kids and dance in the road. Idk, but maybe.”