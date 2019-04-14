‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Wish Jenelle Evans Well Following Hospitalization

Teen Mom 2 fans did not hesitate to send all of their love — and a little criticism — to star Jenelle Evans following her overnight stay at the hospital. The reality star appeared in a photo on husband David Eason’s Instagram page and Us Weekly reports that the unknown procedure was to reportedly get her tubes tied.

“She’s healing properly and focusing on her business ventures,” a representative told the outlet. “[David Eason] was by her side during he procedure.”

Fans who follow the couple on Instagram heaped both with well wishes and praise.

“I’m glad she finally has answers. Not knowing what’s going on with your body makes you feel like you are crazy. Sending prayers,” one commenter said on Eason’s photo of his wife in a wheelchair holding a surfboard he bought her as a “get well” gift.

Some also laid out why Evans would need to go through such a procedure for her health, noting that “some women have issues with their reproductive organs, like [polycystic ovary syndrome].” These types of illnesses can require surgery and can even come on suddenly.

“Keep doing what you’re doing & don’t listen to losers that would rather worry about someone else’s lives than their own,” a supportive fan wrote.

Still some fans were there with some biting jokes aimed at the couple. One fan sarcastically added that they couldn’t believe that the reality star finally found the source of her recent health woes.

“Thank God I was starting to believe she was faking it so she didn’t have to take care of her kids. [Laugh my a— off],” the commenter joked and added a crying laugh emoji.

“Why people got to f—ing hate,” a third commenter snapped at critics on Instagram. “Hope you are up and using that board soon! Your kids and hubby need you happy and healthy.”

Some were critical of Eason purchasing his wife a surfboard and bringing it to the hospital, but some fans were quick to defend the decision.

“Get well soon!,” a defensive fan wrote with a pair of praying hands emoji. “He gave her a surf board to say hope you are up and feeling better soon babe. A gift is a gift no matter what it is and where you are. Hope y’all have a great day David and Jenelle ignore the ignorant.”

According to Us Weekly, Evans was reportedly not feeling well when filming the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier in April. A source told the outlet that the reality star “has a cyst in her ovaries and kidney stones.”

“She went to the doctor before this and told production she wasn’t feeling good,” Us Weekly reports.

Evans was previously hospitalized in December, revealing she had undergone a series of “biopsies done everywhere” and was desperately searching for “answers” regarding her health.

The Teen Mom star seems to be home and resting now, with her husband reportedly making her pasta and sharing his efforts on Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET