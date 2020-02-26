‘Teen Mom 2′ Fans React to Jenelle Evans’ Dog Adoption News

Jenelle Evans revealed that she has adopted a new dog on Wednesday, and Teen Mom 2 fans are split. Evans has had her share of trouble with pets in the past, including the mysterious death of her last dog, Peanut. Now, fans are hoping things will be different for her new Goldendoodle, Rosey.

Evans shared a photo of Rosey on Twitter on Wednesday, along with a link to her blog. The dog was posing with two of her kids, and apparently receptive to their joyous hugs.

Evans explained in her blog post that she had actually gotten Rosey when she first moved to Tennessee back in November, early on in her divorce from David Eason. Eason was accused of shooting and killing her last dog, Peanut, though he and Evans later changed their stories about that.

“When I arrived I wanted to make the kids feel as comfortable as possible. I thought the best way to do this was to buy a dog,” Evans wrote. “Yes, I know what you’re thinking, ‘Jenelle is crazy!’ Sometimes I have the best ideas, and sometimes I don’t. This idea turned out to be a good one.”

Evans explained that she picked a Goldendoodle because the breed is typically “super friendly” and “extremely playful” — perfect for Evans’ animal-loving kids. She found a woman selling Goldendoodle puppies on Craigslist, then met up with her in person to pick one out.

“Even though this was a very fast decision to get a new dog and at a tough time in my life, I’m happy I did!” Evans wrote.

Of course, fans had mixed feelings about this new pet, and they let Evans know. Some are especially weary since Evans’ ex-husband, Eason does not seem to be entirely out of her life yet. On Tuesday, TMZ published photos of Evans and Eason together, buying dog food and pet supplies in Tennessee.

Here is what fans are saying about Rosey in the replies to Evans’ tweet.

‘Keep Her Away From David’

Keep her away from David is all I will say. Also please teach your kids not to grab or hold a dog by the neck. This can upset the dog and cause them to NIP. We sure do not want Rosie to end up like Nugget. — Carla (Pond) (@TheDocsPond17) February 26, 2020

Most replies to Evans’ tweet came with one major headline: “keep Rosey away from David Eason.” Many fans are convinced that Eason is a negative influence on Evans, and is responsible for her biggest scandals in recent years. They thought that without Eason around, Evans and Rosey should get along just fine.

‘Death Sentence’

You have sentence another poor creature to death… When is it going to stop??? — Tasha Lee (@TashaLee6051) February 26, 2020

Great, another dog for David to murder. — Ellie (@missyellie_ot) February 26, 2020

Other fans were even more harsh when it came to Evans’ animal history. They tweeted as if it were inevitable that the new pup would come to harm, calling it a “death sentence” to have it in her family.

Nugget

Fans did not let Evans get through her post without thinking about Nugget, and even seeing his face. They posted old pictures of Nugget, and revived the old hashtag “Justice For Nugget.”

Speechless

There were not enough words for some fans to properly react to Evans’ new pet news, so they resorted to images. The replies featured some choice GIFs showing how fans felt about Evan’s new pet adoption story.

Heads Up

Hope this one doesn’t get dragged out to the woods and a bullet through it’s head. Some people should not be owning dogs or any other type of pets. @ASPCA #dogkillers — Keith (@keith_D02919) February 26, 2020

@ASPCA this womans husband shot and murdered their last dog and now they have a new one, should be a ban on people like this owning pets — N i a m h 🇮🇪 (@NiamhBrady6) February 26, 2020

Some felt so strongly that Evans should not have a dog that they even tagged the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA in their replies. They urged the organization to keep and eye on Evans.

‘Puppy Mill’

This is incredibly sad. Not only did you purchase another dog you won’t properly care for, but you also supported an Amish puppy mill. So sad. — e l l y ✨ (@ellyson_manuel) February 26, 2020

Based on Evans’ story of adopting Rosey from a woman she met on Craigslist, many fans inferred that Rosey came from a “puppy mill” — an unfit breeder where puppies are mistreated. Animal lovers despise these places for mistreating animals and sometimes leaving them physically or mentally scarred for life.

Confusion

She tagged TMZ… my guess is Yes. Yes, she does. — Mandy Rose (@ShortCake11148) February 26, 2020

Finally, many fans were simply perplexed as to why Evans would make a post like this, knowing that the replies would likely be negative. They assumed that she was generating controversy on purpose, perhaps feeling that “all press is good press.”