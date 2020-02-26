'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Spotted Buying Dog Bed With Estranged Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans may have a new member of the family, with the Teen Mom 2 star being spotted out at a Leland, North Carolina Walmart Tuesday buying a new pet bed and dog food alongside estranged husband David Eason, his daughter Maryssa and Evans' son Kaiser. In the photos, obtained by TMZ, the pet bed can be seen in Maryssa's hand, while eyewitnesses told the outlet the dog food was inside the cart.

This otherwise normal shopping trip concerned some, as Eason admitted to killing the family's French bulldog in May after the pup allegedly nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley's face, which led to all the couple's children being temporarily removed from the couple's house and the end of Evans' time on Teen Mom 2. Eason was ultimately not charged in the killing of the dog.

In October, Evans announced she had left Eason, clarifying earlier this month that the two are co-parenting their daughter in North Carolina, but are not officially back together.

"David and I are not together as of now," Evans told Us Weekly. "We are coparenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together. We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it."

"I still have my apartment in Tennessee and have been primarily residing there. We may be looking into coparenting counseling in the future," Evans continued. "A lot of people are making assumptions about stuff they don't know. Like I always say, unless you hear it from my mouth, don't believe it."

As for her future on MTV? Evans told PopCulture.com earlier this month that things are still up in the air due to her contract with the network.

"I've kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I've been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, 'Why aren't you?'" Evans told PopCulture. "I'm stuck to this contract, and once I'm out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff."

"But right now, I don't know where MTV's head is at," she added. "I mean, things can change in a minute, I have no idea."

"Whenever I ask what's going on with me, they're just like, 'We don't know, we're just not gonna use you for this season right now,' and they're just kind of beating around the bush," she explained, saying that in the meanwhile, "I'm just gonna focus on myself, focus on my brand stepping away from Teen Mom and focusing on myself as a person and not attaching my name to that Teen Mom title."

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images, Getty