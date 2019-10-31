‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans React After Jenelle Evans Reveals She’s Left David Eason

Teen Mom 2 fans everywhere are reeling after former star Jenelle Evans announced Thursday that she had left husband David Eason after two years of marriage. The MTV personality, who was fired from her role on the reality show after Eason shot and killed the family’s French bulldog, took to social media with a lengthy note to fans, saying she had “filed papers” to end their marriage, and that she knows she “[needs] to make changes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

Eason had caused a lot of controversy in their time together, being accused of abusing both Evans and her 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, so news that Evans was getting out of that relationship had many of her followers cheering her on.

“I’m super proud of you Jenelle,” one Twitter user wrote. “I know it’s hard, but you and your children deserve happiness and stability. You’ve got this and hopefully better opportunities come along for you.”

“Jenelle evans is finally leaving david ILL DRINK TO THAT,” another added.

Jenelle moving away from the swamp of terror is probably one of the smartest things she’s ever done .. it’s about time she wised up and got her and those kids away from David .. let’s just see if she follows thru with it tho pic.twitter.com/YxYuJgnDpT — 0gbreadsticks (@_0gbreadsticks) October 31, 2019

Others weren’t convinced Evans was making a real change, accusing her of using the split as a way to get her job back with Teen Mom 2.

Not buying the Eason breakup. They’re acting and giving it a shot to see if JE could possibly get her TM gig back. He’s acting far too calm & we’ve seen their fights. It seems rehearsed and I don’t believe she’d risk leaving Ensley in that situation. #Jenelle #jenelleeason — Out Here Wordin 🗣 (@AlcinaMrs) October 28, 2019

“She only did it to secure her job with MTV,” another wrote. “Her kids were scared of David and she sat on her hands. He beat and shot her dog and she defended him in public. She gets no praises from me.”

Isn’t it pretty shitty that Jenelle only left David because of money and not because he was literally abusing her kids? And murdering the family pet? And don’t come at me with yOu CaNt MuRdEr AnImAlS — Rusty Shackleford🧢 (@suite_dee) October 31, 2019

