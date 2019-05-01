‘Teen Mom 2’: Did Jenelle Evans and David Eason Just Split?

Are David Eason and Jenelle Evans breaking up? Teen Mom 2 fans are wondering as much after a volatile couple of days for the couple.

Earlier this week, Evans admitted on Monday’s episode of the MTV series that a “strain” was put on her and Eason’s relationship after Eason was banned from filming due to a 2018 homophobic Twitter rant. After the episode aired, she took to social media indicating that the viewing may not have gone over so well in their house.

Evans first updated her Facebook relationship status to “separated,” then admitted to “feeling devastated” in a status update. She also shared a telling mean to her timeline. “And don’t f—ing tell people that they’re not trying, because how the f— would you know if they’re trying or not,” the meme read. “Just because it doesn’t live up to your standard doesn’t mean they’re not trying.”

During Monday’s episode, Evans planned a trip from North Carolina to Kentucky with her 9-year-old son Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, but decided to cancel the expedition when Eason wanted to tag along.

“I was really excited about my trip to Kentucky with Jace, but I decided to talk to David about it, and he wants to come, too, because he has family there,” she told the camera. “But MTV won’t film if he’s around. I’m in a really uncomfortable position, and it’s putting a strain on my marriage.”

Fans also wondered about a potential split earlier this year when Evans changed her relationship status to “separated” and wrote “Single [as f—]” in her status.

In February, a source told Us Weekly that Evans and Eason were “fighting,” but weren’t broken up.

“They are fighting. He hasn’t been home,” the insider said at the time. “They aren’t broken up.”

The latest breakup rumors come in the midst of a concerning report that Eason shot and killed Evans’ French bulldog, Nugget, after it snapped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Eason admitted to killing Nugget in a harsh Instagram post shared on Wednesday. “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he captioned the post. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” he added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Just after Eason shared that post, Evans confirmed in a heartbroken post that Nugget had died.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

In March, Evans and Eason denied rumors that they had separated. However, following Nugget’s death, a source told Us Weekly that Evans packed a bag and left the couple’s home.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.