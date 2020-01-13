‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Shares Photo of His ‘Sweetpea’ Daughter Maryssa

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason is in the middle of a contentious divorce from Jenelle Evans, but his most recent Instagram post does not have a hint of drama. On Jan. 7, he shared an old photo of daughter Maryssa holding a goose. The post comes after he alleged that Evans’ rumored boyfriend is a “severe alcoholic,” without offering evidence.

“Sweetpea and her goose!” Eason wrote in the caption, alongside the photo of Maryssa.

Fans took to the comments, mostly to debate if the photo was old or not.

“Yeah def old pic I live in NC and it’s not that green here in the winter .. spring pic,” one fan wrote.

“Everyone saying she looks so much happier now, yet this picture is old and from when jenelle was living there still,” another chimed in. “Easter time!!”

“She looks so much happier,” another commented.

A few days before sharing the photo of his daughter, Eason shared a picture from Washington D.C., showing himself wearing a shirt that reads “F— Socialism.” Eason also got into an argument with a fan who baited him with a comment about Herb Wilkinson, the man Evans is rumored to be dating.

“Bro, you got nothing on herby wilkinson,” the fan wrote. “Heard he is so much better. He is so much hotter too.”

“I heard he was a severe alcoholic who lives in a sober living home,” Eason replied.

“Nah, he’s out and been sober for 5 months now,” another fan wrote. “But how long that’ll last, who knows.”

“You are wrong,” Eason insisted.

After a video of Evans and Wilkinson surfaced on his Instagram profile, a source close to her confirmed to The Sun that they are in a relationship. Evans, who now lives in Nashville, visited Wilkerson in Boston, which is a big step for her.

“She has been talking to someone,” the insider told The Sun. “She’s visiting him because she is interested in him.”

Evans has not commented on the Wilkinson rumors, but she previously shot down past dating rumors.

“I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with,” she tweeted in December. “No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids.”

Meanwhile, Evans and Eason are still in the process of getting a divorce. Evans announced in late October that she moved away from Eason, taking their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, with her, as well as her other children.

On Thursday, Eason was supposed to attend a hearing in another case, dating back to 2018. That summer, Eason was caught on video illegally towing a man’s truck with his own truck because it was blocking a parking space. Eason himself shared the video, which was filmed by Evans. The court ordered him to appear at the hearing last week, but since he did not, the judge signed a warrant for the former reality star’s arrest.

