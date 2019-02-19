‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Shares Photo of Daughter Ensley During Separation From Jenelle Evans

David Eason is focusing on his daughter Ensley amid rumors that he and wife Jenelle Evans have called it quits.

On Sunday, Eason took to Facebook to share a photo of himself and 2-year-old Ensley, whom he shares with the Teen Mom 2 star, flying high in the sky on her first plane ride, suggesting that she is currently the only apple of his eye.

“Love of my life!” he captioned the picture. “Her first time on an airplane!”

The sweet photo was initially met by confusion from fans, who pointed out that Ensley had appeared in a photo that her mother posted to her Instagram Story that same day, though Eason was quick to clear the air.

“Yea Heather,” he responded to a fan who suggested the photo was old. “A week ago, her first time on an airplane.”

The comments section was also filled with fans commenting on the current state of Eason’s relationship with Evans, with many suggesting that the current rumors of a split, which coincide with the couple’s strange social media activity, is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“This is a ploy to get all attention and make money,” one fan suggested.

Speculation that Eason and Evans had gone their separate ways was first sparked on Saturday, when Evans abruptly hanged her profile picture on Facebook to one of herself alone with the caption “Single AF.” She also changed her relationship status to “Separated” and then began sharing screenshots of breakup songs she was listening to, like “Better Now” by Post Malone and “Learn to Let Go” by Kesha, on her Instagram Story.

Evans’ actions were followed by Eason changing his relationship status from” married” to “single” and later sharing a photo of himself snuggling with a gun that he captioned “this b— is my ride or die.”

While neither Eason nor Evans have directly addressed the break up rumors, a source close to the couple alleged that “they are fighting,” but “aren’t broken up.” The source also claimed that Eason “hasn’t been home” amid the tumultuous time.

Having married in September of 2017, the couple have frequently been at the center of breakup rumors, with a similar incident occurring only months ago when in November they both unfollowed each other on Instagram. They also unfollowed each other on Facebook before Evans eventually stated that “married couples have disagreements,” though that didn’t mean they were separated.