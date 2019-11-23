‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Reportedly Not Happy Jenelle Evans Left Him Without Money After Split

Jenelle Evans announced she was leaving her husband David Eason on October 31, and since then there’s been a steady flow of reports about the two. The latest suggests that Eason is very upset that Evans left him with nothing. Radar Online reports that he is “furious” following the split.

“David has been complaining that Jenelle left him with no money,” a source told the outlet. “He claims he never abused her.”

It seems Eason’s sole source of income currently is selling hand-forged pieces on eBay. Some of his products include a coat rack made from railroad spikes and wood, and various knives forged from railroad spikes.

This news comes on the heels of Eason taking to his Facebook page to claim he never loved Evans despite being married to her for two years.

“Glad [you] people think I am taking this so hard. Just so [you] all know I am so very much happier and so is Maryssa! Finally peaceful!” he wrote. “I’m not heart broken. I’ve realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.”

Apparently, Evans isn’t the only one with financial issues. Radar also reported shortly after their split that the Teen Mom 2 alum is “running out of money.” She was fired from the show in April after it was revealed that Eason killed their dog because it bit their daughter, Ensley. She was reportedly making $400,000 per season from MTV.

Evans released a statement on social media when she announced she was leaving Eason last month.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”