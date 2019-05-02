What ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star David Eason Looks Like Completely Shaved With No Beard

Teen Mom 2 star David Eason has been sporting a beard for his entire tenure in the spotlight, but now fans can see what he looks like completely shaved.

The photo was apparently discovered on Reddit — then published on Warmful — and it reveals a baby-faced Eason when he was a teenager.

It must not have been long after the photo was taken that he began to grow out his beard, which has reached near Duck Dynasty-lengths as of now.

Eason has always been a controversial figure in the Teen Mom franchise, but recently he’s come under fire for killing his wife Janelle Evans’ dog.

Following allegations by Evans that he had in fact put down the animal, Eason took to social media to confess, and claim that it was because the dog bit their 2-year-old child, Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote in the post. “i’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason continued. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Many people have since spoken out on social media, chiding Eason for his behavior and expressing that they believe he acted too harshly.

David Eason is evil. You don’t kill a dog because it nipped at your kid, if you don’t know to train your animals find someone who does and give it to them, don’t fucking shoot it to death. — carol danvers (@24_7sylviaplath) May 1, 2019

“I can 1000% say that David Eason is one of the biggest a—holes ever! He def is the worst man JE has ever been with,” one user tweeted, “and that says a lot! He’s nothing but an abusive POS. He abuses women and children. He kills pets! Pls lock him up!!!”

“IT F—ING BREAKS MY HEART!!!!!! It hurts!!! Im an animal lover,” another person exclaimed. “I love animals more than humans infact!!! THIS NEWS KILLS ME!!!! Nugget was a PUPPY!!!! F— David Eason!!!

At this time, Evans and Eason are said to be estranged, with Evans reportedly considering divorce.