'Teen Mom 2' Dad Is Getting His Face Tattoos Removed

The newest Teen Mom 2 father, Bariki Smith, is planning to get two face tattoos removed because he has had enough with the "Four Brows" nickname. Smith, who is engaged to Ashley Jones, has two tattoos above his eyebrows that are tributes to a late friend. He plans to have tattoos for his friend added elsewhere on his body, he wrote. Jones, 24, is the newest Teen Mom 2 star, having joined the show from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant to replace Chelsea Houska.

"I'm lasering away these face tattoos y'all," Smith wrote on Instagram Friday. "My brothers would’ve been mad at me for this s— anyways," he added in the caption. "#RipYr #CipNorm ima put y’all somewhere else, I gotta make a few adjustments for the better though." His mother, Shenandoah Williams, praised her son's decision, adding in the comments, "Yay now let’s be clear I love u with or without them but I would prefer not."

In 2019, Smith had the two tattoos added just above his eyebrows in honor of a friend who recently passed away, reports The Ashley's Reality Round-Up. One read "Norm" and the other read "YR474." In an episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Smith explained that "YR" stood for Young Rell, a rapper who was killed in March 2019, while 474 was the district he is from. Norm was his late brother's name. At the time the episode aired, fans criticized him for bringing his and Jones' daughter, Holly, to the tattoo parlor. Holly, now 3, was only 20 months old at the time.

Jones and her family were featured on the first two seasons of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. After Season 2, MTV picked her to join the Teen Mom 2 cast for the show's current season. In a recent interview with PopCulture, Jones said it was "crazy" to join a show she watched herself. Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline returned for the new season.

"I have been watching these girls since before I was even having a boyfriend, so it’s crazy," Jones said. The Teen Mom 2 veterans were helpful when she was hired, especially Lowry, who reached out to share some advice. "I got advice from Kail, and she said something that really resonated with me," Jones said. That advice was "know what it is and don't let anyone take you out of your character."

While Jones has felt welcomed by the Teen Mom 2 family, Smith was a little irked by a snafu MTV made on Twitter. When the network tweeted a video introducing Jones to Teen Mom 2 viewers, Smith criticized the network for not tagging him. "Y’all gone get enough of not acknowledging me as a father and important figure on this show blood," he reportedly wrote. Fans can see how Smith and Jones' story unfolds in new Teen Mom 2 episodes, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

