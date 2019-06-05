‘Teen Mom 2’ Couple Jenelle Evans and David Eason Leave Court With No Kids

Teen Mom 2 couple Jenelle Evans and David Eason left their Tuesday court hearing with no kids.

According to TMZ, the pair went before a judge to advise on their progress in couple’s counseling and parenting classes.

While in the parking lot of the courthouse, Evans shared a heartfelt embrace with her daughter Ensley, before the child left with Evans’ mom Barbara.

Sources say that Barbara chided her daughter after the hearing, claiming that she was only hugging Ensely because there were cameras watching. Evans hit back at her, alleging that Barbara has blocked her phone number and isn’t taking her calls.

The couple had their children taken away from them last month after Eason confessed to killing Evans’ dog after alleging that it attacked Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote in a social media post. “i’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Barbara has had custody of Evans’ son Jace for some time, but now she had temporary custody of Ensley as well, and she has been sharing photos of the siblings’ time together.

Many of Barbara’s followers have since commented on her most recent post of the children, with one person writing, “It’s so great seeing what a PEACEFULLY day KIDS should have.”

“They were used to the David the lunatic playing drums wanting to be a rockstar,” the follower continued. “The lunatic showing off his arsenal of guns and ammo. Giving the middle finger to FBI agents while having a gun shoves down his pants.”

“Listening to drunken madness outside while their mother called 9-1-1 because SHE said the lunatic husband broke her collarbone. And let’s not forget precious nugget,” the follower added. “How 2 children had to go through the killing of their pet!”

“THIS PICTURE Miss Barbara has put up is what a childhood is SUPPOSED to look like!!!!!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU MISS BARBARA,” the follower concluded.