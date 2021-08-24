'Teen Mom 2' Alum Chelsea Houska Slams Comments on 11-Year-Old Daughter's Body: Makes Me 'Sick'

✖

Chelsea Houska is laying down the law when it comes to people's comments about 11-year-old daughter Aubree. The former Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram Story Monday to lay down the law with her followers, saying she was tempted to stop posting photos of her oldest after what people think they're entitled to say about the preteen.

"I did want to answer this because I am amused by everyone’s reactions," the MTV alum said in an Instagram Story Q&A session after one person commented how "fast" Aubree is growing up. "I know you guys feel like you know Aubree. Someone was like, ‘We’re all her aunties,’ and I thought that was so cute, but I do have one thing I don’t like. It makes me sick, honestly, when people comment on her body."

The reality personality, who also parents son Watson, 4, and daughters Layne, 2, and Walker, 6 months, with husband Cole DeBoer, continued, "She’s an 11, almost 12-year-old girl, and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way shape or form. It makes me not want to post her." Earlier that day, Houska had posted a photo with Aubree captioned simply, "My GIRL," which garnered comments including, "She’s gotten so big," and "You look more like sisters now!"

Houska and DeBoer announced in November 2020 that they would be taking their private lives off of TV after almost 11 years on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last," she wrote on social media at the time. "We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning." The couple said at the time they had plans to continue "developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses."