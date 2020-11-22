'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska Just Shared the Cutest Snap of Daughter Layne

✖

Chelsea Houska made waves after announcing the end of her time on Teen Mom 2 earlier in November. But judging from her photos and tidbits from life on social media, it seems to be the right decision. Images of her children, her husband and their life together show they're ready to leave the cameras behind and grow.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," Houska wrote while announcing her decision to leave. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."

Houska is still dedicated to sharing her parenting journey with husband Cole DeBoer, expanding their brand and stepping out of the reality limelight. This includes the adorable picture of daughter Layne above, far from the reality world.

"Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses," Houska wrote. "Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"

Her co-stars and former Teen Moms weighed in on the decision to leave shortly after the news broke. Leah Messer posted that it was "sad to see you go, but excited to see where" Houska's new focus will taker her and the family. Controversial former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans also weighed in on the exit, complete with the shade that many fans are accustomed to at this point.

"Good for her," Evans told E! News. "I feel her story wasn't honest to begin with so maybe TV isn't meant for her." Evans was fired from the show after her husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog, Nugget. Houska hasn't faced any controversy of that level, marking her own run differently from her co-stars.

While fans of Teen Mom continue to weigh in on Houska's life decisions, they are also excited to see Houska's next child, her fourth set to enter the world in 2021. It's clear she'll always be a big piece of the Teen Mom community for many fans.