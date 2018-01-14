‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Wins Legal Battle Against Troubled Ex

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska‘s long legal battle with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind is finally over, with Houska getting a victory.

In December, The Ashley’s Reality Round-Up reported that Houska filed a court motion to change Lind’s visitation schedule with their daughter, Aubree. Houska filed the motion after Lind was arrested for violating the terms of ex Stasia Huber’s restraining order in South Dakota. Lind was also arrested for allegedly assaulting Huber in November.

According to The Ashley‘s sources, Houska still wanted to allow Aubree to visit Lind’s parents, since they have been a part of her life since she was born. They were already legally required to supervise Lind’s visits with Aubree.

“She just wants to change it so that there is not a set schedule that must be followed each month,” a source told The Ashley. “The goal here is not to take Aubree out of her grandparents’ lives; Chelsea just doesn’t want to be forced to take Aubree over there when Adam isn’t spending time with her anyway.”

On Friday, The Ashley reported that Houska got everything she wanted. She also won a petition to change Aubree’s legal last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer.

The new visitation terms mean that Lind can only visit his daughter at a court-approved and supervised visitation center. Aubree can still visit Lind’s parents’ house, but Lind cannot be present and the meetings will only be once a month.

“Adam’s parents were not happy about the changes made,” The Ashley‘s source said. “They are very upset.”

The site also reported that the hearing will be included in a new episode of Teen Mom 2. The production crew was reportedly “shocked” by Lind’s appearance since he has lost weight and looked “pale with dark circles under his eyes,” according to a source.

Lind has not wanted to be included in new Teen Mom 2 episodes, but his contract with MTV is still in place. He has battled drug abuse and tested positive for meth and amphetamines in April. In November, it was reported that the 28-year-old was refusing to go to rehab.

Houska is now married to Cole DeBoer. They have a son, Watson Cole DeBoer, who was born in January 2017.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Chelsea Houska