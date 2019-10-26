‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s Ex Adam Lind Not Charged After Dog-Killing Claim

Chelsea Houska’s ex, Adam Lind, doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to run-ins with the law, but the Teen Mom 2 dad is in the clear when it comes to 2014 accusations from ex-fiancée Taylor Halbur that he killed two of her dogs after she requested a judge deny his request for unsupervised time with daughter Paislee.

According to December 2014 court documents obtained by Radar Online, Halibur described Lind as a “dangerous person” with “serious anger issues,” accusing him of killing two of her puppies while they were together.

“There was also another relationship that he was in, where he may have killed that person’s dog,” Halbur claimed. “If you hurt a dog, you will hurt a child!”

“His life has spun out of control ever since he found fame, or infamy for that matter, on a television series run on MTV called Teen Mom 2,” she added in the court documents. “He has come to view himself as a person above the law, above social norms and above all rules.”

Despite all these claims, the Public Information Officer at the Sioux Falls Police Department told Radar that the alleged dog-killing incident was not reported, and the Chief Deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Lind wasn’t investigated for the allegations.

Lind, who has been arrested a number of times over the years from everything ranging from stalking and domestic violence claims to drug violations, gave up his parental rights to daughter Paislee back in September 2018, and failed to fulfill his visitation requirements with Houska’s daughter Aubree, 10, as shown on last season of Teen Mom 2.

“Since Adam didn’t show up to the visitation center twice, his visits were canceled. Aubree hasn’t seen him in a few months, and I just got some news about his other daughter Paislee,” Houska said in a February episode of the MTV show. “Yesterday I got a phone call from [Paislee’s mom], and she said that her and Adam had court, and he gave up rights to their daughter, Paislee. He can’t see her at all.”

She added, “The judge said [to Lind], ‘You realize this is forever,’ to him and he said, ‘Yeah.”

“That’s rock bottom,” Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer said while holding the couple’s daughter Layne. “Look at this. Do you think anything would come between this? F–, like yeah right. How could you have this, watch them grow up and be like, ‘Oh, right. F– that.’”

