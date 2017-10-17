‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Deboer Wants to Change Her Daughter’s Name

Teen Mom 2 cast member Chelsea DeBoer intends to change her eight-year-old daughter’s name. DeBoer revealed the plans on Monday night’s episode of the MTV reality series.

Her daughter, Aubree Skye Lind, still bares the last name of her father, Adam Lind. Lind has a limited role in Lind’s life, so she wants to add her and husband Cole DeBoer’s last name using a hyphen.

This would make Aubree’s last name Lind-DeBoer.

Furthermore, she wants to make sure Aubree feels like a member of the family and to make it clear to her new son Watson that she’s his sister. She also just wants part her name to be attached to her daughter.

“I’ve never had the same last name as her,” Chelsea said. “[And] I don’t want to take away what she has.”

In the episode, her lawyer has been trying to contact Adam’s attorney. Unfortunately, Lind is apparently hard to get in contact with. If approval can’t be received soon, she intends to take legal action.

Until then, she plans on keeping the formal plan under wraps, but says Aubree has previously talked about wanting her mom’s last name.

“I’m not gonna say anything to Aubree until we know more,” Chelsea said.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.