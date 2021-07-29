‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Is Beyond Cute as She Turns 7 Months Old

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska just brought a major dose of cuteness to Instagram with a little help from her youngest, her seven-month-old daughter Walker. On Wednesday, Houska posted a couple of photos of Walker to mark her seven-month birthday. Houska gave birth to Walker, her fourth child, in January. She shares Walker with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

In both of the photos, Walker can be seen sharing a bright smile for the camera. DeBoer can be seen holding up the little one in the first snap. The other features baby Walker posing alongside a sign that reads “seven months.” Walker’s ensemble in the photos is just as adorable, as she sports a flower onesie and a white bow headband. The former Teen Mom star captioned the post with, “The sweetest little hunny with the best cheeks turned 7 months last week.”

Houska announced the birth of her youngest child in late January. At the time, she noted that Walker shares a birthday with her older brother, Watson. The former Teen Mom 2 star posted two photos of her newborn, writing, “She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night.” Houska shares three children with DeBoer — daughters Layne and Walker and son Watson. She also has an 11-year-old daughter named Aubree, whom she shares with her ex, Adam Lind.

While Houska has chronicled much of her life on Teen Mom 2, fans won’t get to see the reality star juggle life as a mom-of-four on the MTV series. In November 2020, she announced that she would be leaving Teen Mom 2 after Season 10. It was later announced that she would be replaced on the series with Ashley Jones, who formerly appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Houska shared the news of her departure on Instagram, sharing a message directly to her fans.

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she wrote at the time. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”