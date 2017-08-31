‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Has ‘Baby Fever’

Teen Mom 2 cast member Chelsea Houska might be looking to have another child in the near future. In the latest episode of the MTV reality show, we see the mother-of-two getting excited at the prospect of having more kids.

The excitement ensued as Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, were taking photos of their infant son, Watson.

“Doesn’t this give you baby fever? Doesn’t it?” Houska said in one scene.

DeBoer was on board with the proposition, saying, “How good would this blanket look if there were like two more babies on there?”

The Teen Mom 2 cast member then posed a timetable on possibly having another child.

“Do you think by this time next year we’ll be having another one?” she asked.

“We’re going to have more when mom is ready to have more,” DeBoer replied.

Houska replied with another question, asking “What if I were ready now?”

He quickly replied, “Then we’re ready now!”

On whether they want another boy or a girl, the family seems to want to have another boy in the family.

Aubrey, Houska’s daughter from a previous relationship, wants another brother for her and Watson.

DeBouer agrees, saying “I definitely want another boy, but if it was two boys, they’d be trouble.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.