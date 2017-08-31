Chelsea Houska Discovers Ex’s Drug Use on ‘Teen Mom 2’

In light of what Ryan Edwards went through during this past season of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 cast member, Chelsea Houska's ex, Adam Lind might be treading a similar path.

In this past week's episode of the MTV reality show, Houska told a producer that Lind failed a drug test for both methamphetamine and amphetamines, and shares with her father, Randy the current situation with her ex that is not leaving her all too pleased.

The shocking revelation comes on the heels of Lind trying to get child support payments lowered as Houska shares that he never sees their daughter, Aubree that the two share and it upsets her. Further, she reveals Aubree does not want to ask him to the father-daughter dance anymore because of his situation and tells her mother, Houska, that she does not think about him either.

Lind has been open about his drug use via social media, posting images and posts to his official Instagram about his struggles. This past April, The Hollywood Gossip reported he not only tested for meth, but was discovered to also have steroids in his system back in April.

The court records state, the "Plaintiff failed his third drug test and he tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines. The methamphetamine result in his system was substantial and this was just over 24 hours before he was to have the parties' minor child."

After failing his drug tests, the court date was cancelled and unfortunately for his daughter, Aubree, another failed visit.

