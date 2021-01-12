'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Just Surprised Her Sister With an Incredible Birthday Gift

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus's sister reveals the reality tv star just gave her the best post-holiday's gift: the gift of friendship. DeJesus says her sister bought plane tickets for two of her friends so the group could be reunited. "I’ve been going through the worse depression these past couple of weeks and my sister went ahead and flew 2 of my best friends here for the weekend to try and cheer me up," she tweeted. "I’m in a mini panic but also full of so much joy. Like wow... my friends, family, and God really got me."

She went on to clarify for her followers that she and the group were still following COVID protocols. "And yes we all got tested for Covid and we are all negative..." she added.

The recent gift can be seen as a positive note from the reality star's past string of drama. In September, DeJesus went on a twitter spree seemingly declaring that she was done with MTV and possibly quitting Teen Mom 2. In a thread of since deleted tweets, DeJesus said, "Lol F–– MTV lol they love to pick and choose what matters and what doesn't matter. I don't get paid enough to be treated like s—compared to these other self-centered b—es!" She added. "You can suck my d— and find another mom to boss around."

In the most recent season of the series, DeJesus admitted there was also a man that was making her happy -- but remained tight lipped as to who the mystery man was. “The person is secret,” DeJesus said on the show, noting that it’s because he “isn’t fully available” and doesn’t foresee this “going anywhere.” She continued, “We’re just having a good time. He’s not going to be involved in my personal life or with my kids.” When asked if this mystery man makes her happy, the 26-year-old nodded her head and said that he does.

Teen Mom 2 will air on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.