‘Teen Mom’: Briana DeJesus Hospitalized During Latest ‘Family Reunion’ Episode

What was supposed to be a fun Teen Mom: Family Reunion competition ended in panic when Briana DeJesus had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after collapsing on camera. During Tuesday’s episode of the MTV show, the Teen Mom 2 star agreed to step up for her relay team and go twice through the obstacle course, but she soon began to feel off after her second time through.

Collapsing to the ground, DeJesus soon began to shout that she wasn’t able to breathe, and medics rushed to her side as sister Brittany looked on worriedly. As EMTs got her into a car to take her to the hospital, things got a lot more dire as the Teen Mom star passed out completely, requiring the crew to call in an ambulance to transport her to the emergency room. DeJesus, who was eventually diagnosed with dehydration and overexertion, was eventually discharged hours later and told PopCulture.com she’s in good health today.

The reality personality admitted she didn’t remember much after beginning to feel off after her second obstacle course run, recalling only that she lost feeling in her arms and legs as she struggled to breathe. Coming to in the hospital, DeJesus thought she was “dying” when she first saw all the doctors and nurses hustling around her room treating her, and couldn’t help but think what would happen to her two daughters – Stella and Nova – if something happened to her so far from home.

When she was eventually released, DeJesus said she thought about heading home, but decided to stick with the Family Reunion crew. “I wanted to leave at first – I really did – but then I saw everyone and they were so welcoming,” she explained, adding, “I felt a lot better than I did, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna stick it out.’”

Heading to bed early, DeJesus ended up missing all the drama when Farrah Abraham showed up. “I was pissed! I wanted to see what happened,” she joked, lamenting missing all the “good stuff.” Looking back on the whole experience, DeJesus is thankful “nothing serious happened.” Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.