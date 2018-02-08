Briana DeJesus’ Mom Dishes on Feud With Javi Marroquin

Briana DeJesus’ mom appears not to be a fan of her new boyfriend.

Teen Mom 2 grandma Roxanne DeJesus opened up to Radar Online about her relationship with Javi Marroquin soon after accusing him of lying about being deployed by the Air Force.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How many times can you say I’m being deployed and not get deployed,” she wrote on Dec. 22 in now-deleted tweets. “Stop using deployment as a tool for sympathy. But it’s a good storyline.”

She added, “Don’t you f—ing dare act like you do much because I f—ing do it ALL!! And don’t come playing the victim. You are no the victim!!! How many times do I have to give myself to f—ing please you! Sit on that…”

The same day, Briana’s sister Brittany talked smack on Marroquin on Instagram live. “If someone asks me about my sister and her raggedy a— boyfriend, I’m going to start talking s— about them on purpose,” she said, according to Radar.

But Roxanne tells the publication that the family is getting along “just fine” with Marroquin.

“We are a family of love and compassion,” she said. “The girls enjoyed their Christmas very much. We’re getting along just fine.”

Marroquin hasn’t commented on the feud, telling Radar he was keeping quiet “out of respect for Bri.”

But Roxanne may have been right about her daughter’s new beau.

A source close to his ex-wife and Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry also spilled about Marroquin’s deployment to Radar.

“He’s not getting deployed,” they said.

Photo credit:Instagram/@_brianadejesus)