‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Having ‘Mixed Feelings’ About Upcoming Medical Procedure

Briana DeJesus has mixed feelings about her current form of birth control. The Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that she wasn’t sure if she’d continue to receive Depo-Provera injections as her current form of contraceptive.

So I have an appointment to get my shot again for depo and I’m having mixed feelings about redoing the shot or getting on another kind of BC. — Briana Dejesus (@_BrianaDejesus) November 29, 2018

“So I have an appointment to get my shot again for depo and I’m having mixed feelings about redoing the shot or getting on another kind of [birth control],” she tweeted Tuesday evening.

When one fan wrote that they had tried and disliked Depo, DeJesus responded that the only reason she doesn’t like it is because it has changed her cycle.

“I love the depo, it’s great for me but the only side effect is that I haven’t gotten a menstrual cycle in 6 months and I just think that’s so not normal,” DeJesus said.

Clearly not afraid to spill any personal details with her Twitter followers, DeJesus updated her fans after her appointment.

“I just got the depo again, doc said it was ok not getting a period,” she told one follower Wednesday.

She may have regretted her decision a bit later in the day when she said the injection site was sore.

“I got the shot [on] my ass and it hurts so bad,” she tweeted with two crying emojis and a laughing emoji.

DeJesus is mom to daughters Nova, 7, and Stella, 1. She shares Nova with ex Devoin Austin, while ex Luis Hernandez is Stella’s dad. The mom of 2 has never shied away from sharing personal info, and earlier this month denied that she ever accused ex Javi Marroquin of cheating on her with his then ex and current girlfriend Lauren Comeau, who just gave birth to her and Marroquins’ son, Eli.

The day after Marroquin and Comeau denied he had cheated on DeJesus before their February 2018 split, DeJesus said her words had been twisted and that she hadn’t accused Marroquin of cheating.

In a series of tweets, DeJesus clarified that “never ever did I wish bad upon anyone,” and that “never ever did I say anyone cheated on me.”

“I get texts everyday (sic) to comment on stuff,” she continued. “I answer the questions politely and move forward. From [InTouch Weekly], Radar and whatever other press that reaches out.”

Comeau had told Radar that DeJesus’ allegations, which DeJesus says were taken out of context, were “frustrating.”

“It’s frustrating. You [DeJesus] have been a mom twice now. You’ve had crappy pregnancies. You have been dealing with issues. You haven’t had the support during your pregnancies. Why would you wish that on a first-time mom? You have no issues with me. We’ve never had any issues. You say you’re completely moved on. Just out of respect for me as a first time mom, let me enjoy this moment. Don’t take it away from me,” Comeau said.

She continued, “That’s where the biggest frustration is. It’s just stupid and frustrating because we know the truth. We don’t like to talk on it because it brings more out.”