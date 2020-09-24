'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Flirts With Kailyn Lowry's Ex Amid Feud

✖

Briana DeJesus and Chris Lopez are making eyes at each other on social media as the Teen Mom 2 star reignites her feud with Lopez's ex, Kailyn Lowry. Just months after Lowry welcomed her fourth son, baby Creed, with Lopez, DeJesus got flirty in his Instagram comments when he posted a workout video from his gym, which were captured by Teen Mom Shade Room before he disabled the comment section altogether.

"When we gonna work out together lmao," DeJesus commented, adding the eyes emoji and a heated face emoji. Her comment came just hours after Lowry kicked off the drama, live tweeting the Sept. 22 episode of Teen Mom 2, during which DeJesus tested positive for an STD after hooking up with ex Luis Hernandez, with whom she shares daughter Stella, 3. "Karma’s a b—," Lowry tweeted as that moment aired, to which DeJesus replied with a since-deleted tweet, "YA BABYDADDYYYY WANNA LOVE ME."

This isn't the first time DeJesus has joked about hooking up with Lowry's ex, as a fan suggested in March she go after Lopez for the drama. "You know what would make for good television? If you went after Chris. Imagine all the drama! This season would be lit. Secure the bag, girl. Get those ratings up!" one fan tweeted at the time, as per InTouch Weekly. "What’s his Twitter? LMAO," DeJesus replied.

Lowry and Lopez have always had a turbulent relationship, but publicly went at it earlier this month when the former couple's 3-year-old son Lux came home from his dad's with his hair cut off. "I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f— with me all you want," Lowry said on Instagram Live at the time. "You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me. Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool."

Lopez at the time defended his actions. "I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f—ing scalp his a—, all right?" he said on Live. "Let’s be [on] some real s—. That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can."