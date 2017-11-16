‘Teen Mom 2’ : Briana DeJesus Says She and Javi Marroquin Are Planning on Getting Married in Twitter Tantrum

After making a joke about possibly having sex with Kailyn Lowry’s ex Jo Rivera, Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus said she’s planning on getting married to Lowry’s other ex Javi Marroquin.

DeJesus has been publicly dating Marroquin since the Teen Mom 2 reunion filming ended, and the two have been very open about how hot and heavy their relationship is. She also followed Chris Lopez, the father of Lowry’s new baby, on Twitter, raising eyebrows from fans.

But when fans slammed DeJesus on Twitter Wednesday for going after Lowry’s exes, the new MTV cast member stepped way over the line, tweeting an inappropriate joke about Rivera.

In a screenshot of the deleted tweets, DeJesus is seen to have tweeted back at the fan, “I should be packing for this trip to see Javi and maybe even Jo bye baby.”

Rivera’s longtime girlfriend Vee Torres apparently saw the tweet, and responded to DeJesus, “Lmfao, [Rivera] would never. You see this sh-t? You got the WRONG B-TCH.”

She continued, “Man, ain’t nobody worried bout that a–. Just don’t mention sh-t about MY man it’s that simple.”

After that interaction, DeJesus deleted everything, changed her name to “Petty Bri” and tweeted, “I’m so damn annoyed.”

Since then, DeJesus has been all over Marroquin on her account, tweeting out a picture of a surf and turf meal she was making for the two. When Marroquin responded with sick face emojis to the picture of the seafood, she dropped the “marriage” bomb.

“If we plan on getting married, u gonna have to eat some shrimp lmfao,” she tweeted.

Fans understandably freaked out by the entire interaction, warned Marroquin to get out while he still can.

The Teen Mom 2 reunion part two airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.