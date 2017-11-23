Reality

‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Deletes Twitter After Being Dragged by ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star

It doesn’t take much to make Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus delete her Twitter account. The 23-year-old has scrubbed her account at least three times after getting backlash for something she’s said.

But this time may be more permanent than the other, with the MTV cast member even deleting her profile picture and changing her name from “Bri Baby” to “.”

What has DeJesus so shaken? The move could be the result of a thorough dragging by Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Moniece Slaughter, who laid into the new cast member for her lack of job, the way she treats the fathers of her two children, or how she is treating castmate Kailyn Lowry while dating her ex-husband.

“New to the cast so you not really makin no real money,” Slaughter tweeted at the DeJesus. “Ain’t no ni–a ever even thought about Wifin you thotty mcpoppins how you f—in kails ex husband by choice but she’s mad?”

DeJesus was at first antagonistic toward the VH1 cast member, tweeting, “Lol nobody F–k anyone” before abandoning ship and deleting everything.

Fans are here for Slaughter’s take down of the unpopular cast member.

