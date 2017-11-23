‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Deletes Twitter After Being Dragged by ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star

It doesn’t take much to make Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus delete her Twitter account. The 23-year-old has scrubbed her account at least three times after getting backlash for something she’s said.

But this time may be more permanent than the other, with the MTV cast member even deleting her profile picture and changing her name from “Bri Baby” to “.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

What has DeJesus so shaken? The move could be the result of a thorough dragging by Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Moniece Slaughter, who laid into the new cast member for her lack of job, the way she treats the fathers of her two children, or how she is treating castmate Kailyn Lowry while dating her ex-husband.

Brianna better get her shit together. 4yrs & you still choosin dead beats. Still live at home. Still ain’t got no job. Still being bitter. And instead of doin what you gotta do to provide you hounding one nigga who don’t want no parts of you & one who’s doin what he can…. — Moniece Slaughter (@KalisWorld) November 22, 2017

But you wanna make it hard. Girl you ain’t no better off than him. And if you didn’t want your oldest to be daddyless you’d make it more convenient. Mad at kail and you not too far off sis. — Moniece Slaughter (@KalisWorld) November 22, 2017

You worse if you ask me. Piecing up on rent wit ya nosey ass sister and ya crazy ass mama. No mortgage. New to the cast so you not really makin no real money. Ain’t no nigga ever even thought about Wifin you thoty mcpoppins how you fuckin kails ex husband by choice but she’s mad? — Moniece Slaughter (@KalisWorld) November 22, 2017

Ok. So. Brianna is resentful. So she’s withholding her daughter. Bitch. You’re whack. When you talk about being a mother. That means. Regardless of what you feel you put that baby before your resentment. Girl byeeeee — Moniece Slaughter (@KalisWorld) November 22, 2017

“New to the cast so you not really makin no real money,” Slaughter tweeted at the DeJesus. “Ain’t no ni–a ever even thought about Wifin you thotty mcpoppins how you f—in kails ex husband by choice but she’s mad?”

DeJesus was at first antagonistic toward the VH1 cast member, tweeting, “Lol nobody F–k anyone” before abandoning ship and deleting everything.

Fans are here for Slaughter’s take down of the unpopular cast member.

Are you the reason why she deleted all her tweets 😂😂😭🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — Issa (@its_adaxx) November 22, 2017