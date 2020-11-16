‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Dragged After Husband David Eason Sports Pistol in Video

✖

Jenelle Evans and David Eason once again find themselves boiled in some controversy surrounding a handgun. After admitting to shooting and killing the family dog in 2019, Eason was seen in one of Evans’ Instagram posts on Sunday with a handgun attached to his hip all while holding one of their children.

The post started about saying in the caption that Evans was “putting away groceries” after a long needed trip to the supermarket. Shortly after the video begins, Eason is seen walking into the picture with a gun on his holster. The post quickly caught the eyes of her followers who were fast to notice what Evans was holding in the video. “That dude should not be able to carry a weapon at all,” one user responded. Evans actually replied to this remark, saying “there isn’t any reason why he shouldn’t apparently.” Another user didn’t critique what was seen in the video, but did admit they thought Eason was banned from having firearms, a comment that Evans responded to and said that was not the case.

Eason, who recently dodged a long-running court case after a video in December 2018 showed him hitching a stranger’s truck and yanking it back surfaced, faced some serious backlash in 2019 after he admitted to shooting the family dog. It all started when Evans first accused of him doing so during the summer, a situation that ultimately got Evans axed from MTV and her Teen Mom 2 duties. They even temporarily lost custody of their kids at one point during the ordeal. Eason claimed he did it to protect their children, claiming the French bulldog was not safe for the household. He told PEOPLE that it did upset him but it was “a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger.” The bulldog, who was named Nugget, was reportedly aggressive according to the two and Eason said she had bitten their two-year-old daughter, Eason, at the time more than once in the face. In deciding to shoot the dog on his own, Eason said it was a financial decision, “I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

Since departing Teen Mom 2, Evans has been focused on continuing to develop her brand both on YouTube and across her social media accounts. Evans spent nine seasons on the MTV show and was among the four originals to appear.