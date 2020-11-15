'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Dodges Trouble in Long-Running Court Case

✖

A legal matter involving Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason has officially come to an end. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Eason was originally charged with two misdemeanors in December 2018 after he posted a video of himself hitching a stranger's truck and yanking it back. While he was charged in this case, the publication shared that this legal matter is now over.

In December 2018, Eason was apparently trying to move the stranger's vehicle because it was too close to his boat. While the footage was filmed in June of that same year, it wasn't posted until December. Once it was posted, it gave the owner of the vehicle, Terry Hill, enough evidence to file criminal charges against Eason. The court date for this case has been continued several times, as Eason's wife, Jenelle Evans, was charged with one misdemeanor count of injury to personal property and one charge of tampering with a vehicle. On Thursday, the case was heard in New Hanover County, North Carolina. A court clerk later confirmed that the charges against Eason were dropped and that the case was dismissed.

As previously stated, this matter began after Eason allegedly attempted to hook a winch to a truck that was parked behind his boat in order to try to move it, as seen in a video that he posted. His first few attempts at moving the vehicle failed, which prompted him to say that he will have to "drag it f—ing sideways." Evans was shown in the video laughing while her husband moved the vehicle (she could even be heard congratulating her husband for pulling "that motherf—er out of the way!"). However, she was not charged in the incident.

"Everybody want to talk s— about me but this SOB is still driving his truck without having to repair it for over a year and a half now!” Eason wrote on Facebook at the time alongside a video of his actions. “The ONLY reason he won in court is because I missed the court date while at another court hearing in TN!” The police were later told about Eason's social media post. Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Dandron then confirmed to WECT News that they were investigating the matter. Dandron said, "We were made aware of the video soon after it was posted online and immediately began investigating it. This is an absolutely inappropriate way to handle parking issues."