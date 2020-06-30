'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Cooks for David Eason Amid Reconciliation

Jenelle Evans is back to showing her life with husband David Eason after saying she had left him following his assault with a deadly weapon arrest earlier this month. The Teen Mom 2 alum took to social media Sunday to share a video cooking breakfast biscuits and sausage gravy for her husband. "Good Morning," she captioned the update. "Made a little Morning Vlog cooking some breakfast!"

Giving followers an inside look at how she prepared the meal, Evans showed her husband enjoying the finished product as he moaned his approval. Evans implored her followers to give her method a try, telling them at the end of the video, "Try it. You guys have got to try this recipe." This is the first time Eason has appeared in full on the former MTV star's social media since his arrest for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats on June 12, when police say he struck one of Evans' friends in the neck with a handgun when the friend came by to help Evans get some of her things. During the argument, Eason allegedly also told him, "I will blow your f—ing brains out." Following his arrest, the former Teen Mom 2 dad was released on an unsecured bond.

At the time, the former reality personality told Celebernation she planned to file a restraining order and leave Eason. "I’m shaking and saddened by this, it’s time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere," she said. The couple are parents of daughter, Ensley, 3, and Evans also is mother to son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason is also the father of 12-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

Five days later, rumors that the two had reconciled began when Eason posted a TikTok in which Evans can be heard talking in the background. The next day, the couple was seen walking their dog and hugging in a park in North Carolina.

This is not the first time Evans and Eason have split, then reconciled. In October, the Read Between the Lines author announced she was leaving her husband after he shot and killed their pet dog, resulting in her loss of a spot on MTV and Child Protective Services temporarily removing their children. In March, Evans announced on YouTube that she had returned to their North Carolina home. "Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly," she said at the time.