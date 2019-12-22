‘Teen Mom 2′ Alum Jenelle Evans’ Birthday Photo Sparks Support From Fans

Jenelle Evans made her return to Instagram earlier in the week with a celebration for her first birthday since leaving ex David Eason.

“Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person,” Evans wrote in the caption for the photo, quoting My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

Evans followers hit the reality star with a slew of positive messages to celebrate her return to social media.

“Good for you Jenelle!” one fan wrote. “I’m proud of you and I’m so thrilled that you got your family and friends back in your life. Keep grinding girl you look happy for the first time in years.”

However, not everyone was positive towards the former Teen Mom 2 star. One rude commenter decided the birthday photo was an opportunity to trash the reality star on her appearance, calling her “Fat AF” in a comment, meaning “fat as f—.” Evans responded in restrained fashion compared to past fan interactions.

“It’s a big sweater,” she wrote with a shrug emoji. “I’ve been working out like crazy wait and see.”

Despite this, the post has become a rallying point for supporters of the Teen Mom 2 alum, with many wishing her happy birthday.

“Happy birthday beautiful! Best wishes to you on your special day,” one fan wrote.

“I hope good things for you and I hope that you find a good man one day who will lift you up not tear you down,” a third wrote.

Evans has been on a transformation journey since leaving Eason in October. Her message to fans about her decision was her final post for months.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans wrote. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Since then, she has given fans something positive to hold to and speculation that she’s returning to Teen Mom 2 soon. Her birthday photo is only the most recent.