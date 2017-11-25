‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Adam Lind Reportedly Refusing Rehab

Adam Lind, the father of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska‘s daughter Aubree Skye, is reportedly refusing rehab. Earlier this year, the 28-year-old Lind tested positive for meth.

“It’s bad,” a source close to the father of two told Radar Online. “He’s so far off the deep end that his friends can’t even be around him anymore.”

His family and friends have urged him to seek help, but he “won’t go,” according to the insider.

Back in April, Lind reportedly tested positive for meth and amphetamines, which was seen in an August episode of Teen Mom 2.

“I wish she didn’t have a drug addict father,” Houska said when she heard about the positive test.

During the Teen Mom 2 reunion special last week, Houska explained how she spoke about Lind’s situation to 7-year-old Aubree.

“The last thing you want is to give your child a drug addicted father,” she said in the special. “It’s just sad knowing that that’s the father that I gave her.”

Lind is also the father of 4-year-old Paisley, whose mother is Taylor Halbur. He has had numerous run-ins with the law. Another ex-girlfriend, Stasia Huber, accused him of domestic violence and on Nov. 2, Lind was arrested for domestic violence.

Radar Online reported on Nov. 20 that Huber filed for a protective order against Lind. In the filing, Huber included texts from Lind. In one, sent on Nov. 2 to Huber’s friend, Lind writes, “I need to see her. Like I’m on verge of ending myself here.”

“I have done too many well-checks on Adam than I can count,” Huber wrote in the filing, reports Radar. “Times he has been curled up in a ball crying and trying to take his life. Times that got so bad he has expressed needing mandatory treatment or jail to stop himself. I have always been there for him in the past, he feels hopeless without me.”

Houska is now married to Cole DeBoer, with whom she has a son, Watson.