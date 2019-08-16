Tarek El Moussa Reveals He’s Filming ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot

Tarek El Moussa is working on the upcoming reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and now we’re more excited for the show to return than ever. The HGTV personality took to his Instagram Story to share he was filming for the reality home makeover show on Friday, Aug. 16.

“I’m in Ogden, Utah filming Extreme Makeover: Home Edition! It’s going to be really really cool,” he said in a video posted on social media. “Exciting things going on. We are going to be giving back to an amazing family.”

The beloved series went off the the air in 2012. It was hosted at the time by Ty Pennington, who coined the phrase “move that bus” when showing off the final product of the show.

El Moussa kept details on his involvement on the new show under wraps, though it appears to be an HGTV family affair. Pennington is not set to return as the host for the new series, with Modern Family Jesse Tyler Ferguson announced as the new headliner.

“I was so inspired by the original series and now I can’t wait to help families as the new host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” Ferguson said in a statement.

“Jesse’s participation as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is one of the ways that HGTV will put its own creative lens on the series,” said HGTV president Jane Latman in a statement in June. “We’ll make some variations to creative aspects of the show, but it will always deliver the great storytelling that made it one of the most iconic and successful properties in television. Jesse’s a funny guy, with a warm, caring nature who will help us find the humor and joy in every situation, so that will make this a unique viewing experience for everyone.”

The new series will feature 10 episodes set to be released in 2020. It will show families and communities in need of help who are given a massive reworking of their homes.

El Moussa is also enjoying success of his shows on the network. As Flip or Flop airs the latest season, Tarek is gearing up for the premiere of his own show, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa.

The 14-episode series will feature Tarek as he mentors real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. The new show is slated to premiere in early 2020.

“This is one of the biggest announcements of my life!!!” El Moussa wrote on Instagram when news of the new show were first announced. “Here is the big news!!!!! I’m so happy to share that my new SOLO show called Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa is coming to @HGTV! My show covers how I help novice flippers get through their projects, and I teach them how to turn the best profit!! And… how to come up with killer designs!! The last few years have been extremely difficult on me, and this is a huge accomplishment for me. Without YOU none of this would be my reality, so thank you!!! Thank you @hgtv and all my fans for always supporting and believing in me… I couldn’t have done it without you. #Flipping101 With Tarek El Moussa coming your way early next year.”